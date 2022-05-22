GOP candidate’s security clearance becomes issue in SC

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Republican Katie Arrington’s suspended security clearance is becoming an issue in her primary campaign against incumbent South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace.

Arrington says Mace is mischaracterizing a dispute that resulted in her departure from a job at the Pentagon.

Arrington says her security clearance was suspended in 2021 when officials accused her of an improper disclosure of classified information. Arrington says she did nothing wrong, a contention backed up in an affidavit from the officer who gave her intelligence briefings.

The dispute is likely to surface at a debate between the two on Monday.

The primary is June 14.

