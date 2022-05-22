SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

GOP candidate’s security clearance becomes issue in SC

Republican Katie Arrington says her security clearance was suspended in 2021 when officials...
Republican Katie Arrington says her security clearance was suspended in 2021 when officials accused her of an improper disclosure of classified information.(Live 5/File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Republican Katie Arrington’s suspended security clearance is becoming an issue in her primary campaign against incumbent South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace.

Arrington says Mace is mischaracterizing a dispute that resulted in her departure from a job at the Pentagon.

Arrington says her security clearance was suspended in 2021 when officials accused her of an improper disclosure of classified information. Arrington says she did nothing wrong, a contention backed up in an affidavit from the officer who gave her intelligence briefings.

The dispute is likely to surface at a debate between the two on Monday.

The primary is June 14.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tri-county is experiencing monumental growth, and homebuilders are trying to keep up.
Lowcountry homeowners say they’re not getting the house they paid for
A still from dash camera video from the sheriff's office which they say shows the suspect and...
Sheriff’s office releases dash camera video, report of chase that led up to fatal crash
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Patricia Sizemore, a 38-year-old from Charleston, died Friday...
Coroner IDs woman who jumped from balcony at Charleston Co. jail
A man claims he offered to Google the law after being threatened with arrest.
Documents: Man arrested after using ‘F-word’ around sheriff’s deputy, paid out nearly $50,000
The North American Electric Reliability Corporation, which oversees the health of the nation’s...
Blackouts possible this summer because of heat, weather this summer, regulator warns

Latest News

Three dead following a shooting in Newberry County
Three dead following a shooting in Newberry County
The Caromi Volunteer Fire Department responded at 9:50 p.m. Friday to a reported fire at a home...
Crews respond to late night fire at Ladson home
Man dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach
Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office have identified a person of interest...
Deputies name person of interest in drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old