Hot and humid with the potential for storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heat and humidity remain in the forecast today with temperatures in the afternoon in the mid to upper 80s inland, near 80 degrees along the coast. Keep an eye to the sky as showers and storms will develop later this morning through this evening. Anything that develops will be slow moving with heavy rainfall. Activity will wind down overnight with lows near 70 degrees. Look for more of the same for most of the week as several front move across the Lowcountry. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s to low 90s on Monday with scattered showers and storms later in the day. Showers and storms will be likely for the rest of the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. This is good news because we need any rainfall we can get as most of our area is in a drought.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 70.

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 69.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 71.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 68.

