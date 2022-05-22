SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hot and humid with the potential for storms!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heat and humidity remain in the forecast today with temperatures in the afternoon in the mid to upper 80s inland, near 80 degrees along the coast. Keep an eye to the sky as showers and storms will develop later this morning through this evening. Anything that develops will be slow moving with heavy rainfall. Activity will wind down overnight with lows near 70 degrees. Look for more of the same for most of the week as several front move across the Lowcountry. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s to low 90s on Monday with scattered showers and storms later in the day. Showers and storms will be likely for the rest of the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. This is good news because we need any rainfall we can get as most of our area is in a drought.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 70.

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 69.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 71.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 68.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still from dash camera video from the sheriff's office which they say shows the suspect and...
Sheriff’s office releases dash camera video, report of chase that led up to fatal crash
The tri-county is experiencing monumental growth, and homebuilders are trying to keep up.
Lowcountry homeowners say they’re not getting the house they paid for
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Patricia Sizemore, a 38-year-old from Charleston, died Friday...
Coroner IDs woman who jumped from balcony at Charleston Co. jail
A man claims he offered to Google the law after being threatened with arrest.
Documents: Man arrested after using ‘F-word’ around sheriff’s deputy, paid out nearly $50,000
The North American Electric Reliability Corporation, which oversees the health of the nation’s...
Blackouts possible this summer because of heat, weather this summer, regulator warns

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Near Record High’s Friday!