SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach

(pxhere)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man died after his body was recovered from the ocean in North Myrtle Beach.

City spokesperson Donald Graham confirmed to WMBF News that the man was found in the ocean near 16th Avenue South at around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

A nearby lifeguard called EMS, while the North Myrtle Beach Beach Patrol arrived at the scene and applied first aid via an automated external defibrillator.

Crews from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue later arrived to further assist.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tri-county is experiencing monumental growth, and homebuilders are trying to keep up.
Lowcountry homeowners say they’re not getting the house they paid for
A still from dash camera video from the sheriff's office which they say shows the suspect and...
Sheriff’s office releases dash camera video, report of chase that led up to fatal crash
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Patricia Sizemore, a 38-year-old from Charleston, died Friday...
Coroner IDs woman who jumped from balcony at Charleston Co. jail
A man claims he offered to Google the law after being threatened with arrest.
Documents: Man arrested after using ‘F-word’ around sheriff’s deputy, paid out nearly $50,000
The North American Electric Reliability Corporation, which oversees the health of the nation’s...
Blackouts possible this summer because of heat, weather this summer, regulator warns

Latest News

Republican Katie Arrington says her security clearance was suspended in 2021 when officials...
GOP candidate’s security clearance becomes issue in SC
Three dead following a shooting in Newberry County
Three dead following a shooting in Newberry County
The Caromi Volunteer Fire Department responded at 9:50 p.m. Friday to a reported fire at a home...
Crews respond to late night fire at Ladson home
Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office have identified a person of interest...
Deputies name person of interest in drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old