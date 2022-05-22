Mayor Tecklenburg test positive for COVID, spokesman says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Charleston city spokesman Jack O’Toole says Tecklenburg is showing mild, head-cold symptoms.

“I’m thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted and have been told to expect continued mild symptoms for the next few days,” Tecklenburg said. “And with case numbers rising again, I encourage everyone to make sure they’re up-to-date on their vaccines and boosters.”

Tecklenburg plans to attend all city council meetings this week virtually, under CDC guidelines, according to O’Toole.

