Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

Mito Pereira, of Chile, waves after making a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of...
Mito Pereira, of Chile, waves after making a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Everyone went into a tailspin on a tough day of wind and cold at the PGA Championship.

Mito Pereira managed to steady himself.

The 27-year-old from Chile made birdies on three of his last six holes for a 69 at Southern Hills. That gives him a three-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris going into the final round.

Pereira is a PGA Tour rookie, and no rookie has won a major since Keegan Bradley at the 2011 PGA.

The final round won’t be featuring Tiger Woods in his red shirt. Woods shot 79 and withdrew.

