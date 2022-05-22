Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Everyone went into a tailspin on a tough day of wind and cold at the PGA Championship.

Mito Pereira managed to steady himself.

The 27-year-old from Chile made birdies on three of his last six holes for a 69 at Southern Hills. That gives him a three-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris going into the final round.

Pereira is a PGA Tour rookie, and no rookie has won a major since Keegan Bradley at the 2011 PGA.

The final round won’t be featuring Tiger Woods in his red shirt. Woods shot 79 and withdrew.

