Sightler belts two homers in Gamecock’s win over Florida

Gamecocks
Gamecocks
By Gamecock Athletics
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, F.L. - Josiah Sightler belted a pair of home runs and the University of South Carolina baseball team’s pitching staff did not allow an earned run as the Gamecocks beat Florida, 4-1, Saturday afternoon (May 21) at Condron Family Ballpark.

Sightler took an 0-2 pitch out to left field in the first inning, then had a solo home run to right field in the third. He is now at 15 home runs on the season. 

Colin Burgess’ RBI single scored Braylen Wimmer in the second and Evan Stone’s squeeze bunt plated Matt Hogan in the seventh.

Florida scored its run on a Colby Halter RBI single in the second frame.

Cade Austin earned the win in relief for the Gamecocks, allowing an unearned run on two hits with a strikeout in three innings of relief. Will Sanders struck out the side in a start for his only inning of work. Matthew Becker allowed just one hit in two innings and John Gilreath picked up his first save of 2022, striking out a pair in three hitless innings.

Sightler was 3-for-4 with two RBI while Burgess added a pair of hits.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • There was a 2:35 rain delay in the top of the seventh inning.
  • Sightler is hitting .340 with 11 home runs and 24 RBI in SEC games.
  • Austin improved to 5-1 on the season and has a 3.16 ERA.

UP NEXT

Carolina will now play Florida for the fourth straight game, this time in the opening round of the 2022 SEC Tournament. The Gamecocks are the 10th seed and will face the Gators at approximately 1 p.m. Central time. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

