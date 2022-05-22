SC Lottery
Three dead following a shooting in Newberry County

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are on the scene of a shooting that left three people dead on Eleanor Dr in the Wise St Community of Newberry County.

Law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting around 3 p.m.

The scene remains active as investigators are working to determine what happened.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

