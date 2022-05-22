Walterboro police searching for missing man

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

Authorities are looking for 25-year-old Tristan Munn who was last seen Friday night around 7 p.m. at the Barrel House Restaurant.

Investigators describe Munn as standing 5′8″ tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Tristan’s whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Fisk at (843) 782-1031.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating a missing person case. Below pictured is Tristan Munn who is 25 yoa. ... Posted by Walterboro Police Department on Saturday, May 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.