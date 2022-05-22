SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Walterboro police searching for missing man

Authorities are looking for 25-year-old Tristan Munn who was last seen Friday night around 7...
Authorities are looking for 25-year-old Tristan Munn who was last seen Friday night around 7 p.m. at the Barrel House Restaurant.(Walterboro Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

Authorities are looking for 25-year-old Tristan Munn who was last seen Friday night around 7 p.m. at the Barrel House Restaurant.

Investigators describe Munn as standing 5′8″ tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Tristan’s whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Fisk at (843) 782-1031.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating a missing person case. Below pictured is Tristan Munn who is 25 yoa. ...

Posted by Walterboro Police Department on Saturday, May 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Patricia Sizemore, a 38-year-old from Charleston, died Friday...
Coroner IDs woman who jumped from balcony at Charleston Co. jail
A man claims he offered to Google the law after being threatened with arrest.
Documents: Man arrested after using ‘F-word’ around sheriff’s deputy, paid out nearly $50,000
Authorities arrested Chadwick Gordon Clifton (left) and David Charles Johnston (right).
Authorities arrest two Lowcountry men in connection to storming of U.S. Capitol
The tri-county is experiencing monumental growth, and homebuilders are trying to keep up.
Lowcountry homeowners say they’re not getting the house they paid for
The US Marshals Task Force arrested 18-year-old Rito Remerio Singleton Jr. on charges of murder...
Authorities arrest murder suspect after armed robbery kills 2 people

Latest News

VIDEO: 1.8 magnitude earthquake reported east of Elgin
VIDEO: 1.8 magnitude earthquake reported east of Elgin
Task Force 3 is one of five Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces in South Carolina.
Urban Search and Rescue team simulates parking garage collapse during test
VIDEO: Coroner IDs woman who jumped from balcony at Charleston Co. jail
VIDEO: Coroner IDs woman who jumped from balcony at Charleston Co. jail
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Person of interest identified in connection to drive-by shooting that killed 6-year