SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Autopsy: Steelers QB Haskins was drunk when fatally struck

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 5, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Haskins was legally drunk and had taken drugs before he was fatally struck by a dump truck while walking on a Florida interstate highway last month, an autopsy report released Monday, May 23, 2022, concluded.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy report shows that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when he was fatally struck by a dump truck on a Florida highway last month.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office said in its report released Monday that Haskins’ blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal level for driving when he was struck April 9.

The 24-year-old former Ohio State star had run out of gas on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale about dawn. He told a companion he was going to find a gas station.

The dump truck driver told investigators Haskins stepped in front of him as he traveled in the center lane.

The Associated Press reports Haskins also had the strong painkiller ketamine and its metabolite norketamine in his system. The drug can be prescribed by a doctor, but can also be abused recreationally. The autopsy report does not say why Haskins had it in his system.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road just...
5 wounded, others cut by shattered glass in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
Republican Katie Arrington says her security clearance was suspended in 2021 when officials...
GOP candidate’s security clearance becomes issue in SC
Coroner identifies victim in officer-involved shooting.
Coroner identifies woman shot, killed by Upstate deputies
The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Savannah Highway could be closed several...
Crews repair utility pole, driver arrested after single-car crash on Savannah Highway

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
NY attorney general subpoena’s Trump’s longtime assistant
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. Police...
Woman sought in death of professional cyclist in Texas
Dorchester School District Two’s new superintendent and deputy superintendent say one of their...
New Dorchester District Two superintendents share plans for when they take office
The City of North Charleston is holding a drop-in informational meeting Monday regarding...
North Charleston holding meeting on Park Circle development
This month, the state ethics commission updated its list of debtors which includes elected...
New legislation could increase enforcement of state ethics fines