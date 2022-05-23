Classroom Champions: Students need suitcases for annual trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - They’re called the “Glamorous Gator Girls” also known as G3. They were founded in 2018 by Bridgette Hickman and Ericka Parker to empower the fourth and fifth grade girls at Sanders-Clyde Creative Arts School in downtown Charleston.

This Title one school hopes that with this club the girls realize and achieve their greatest dreams. The organization hopes by providing experiences and mentorship they will develop a positive self-identity and leadership abilities in the girls.

“You can see the growth they had made even behavior wise in class,” Wells said.

Third grade teacher Sharonda Wells is an advisor for the organization, and says every year they take the Glamour Girls on a trip, but for the past two years trips have been limited.

This year the organization is taking the girls for a few days to Atlanta. She says all expenses have been sponsored but they want to make the trip extra special and make sure each of the girls has their very own luggage for the trip.

For her donors choose project Wells is asking for six suitcases for the girls so they can travel with confidence.

“It’s giving them an opportunity to get out of the four walls and get out of downtown Charleston. Just to be able to say, ’I’m traveling and get to do these things I have never done before,’ because some don’t have a suitcase,” Wells said.

Wells says at the end of every school year they take the girls on a college tour as well. She says it’s never too early to start thinking and planning.

This Donors Choose project has a few more days before it expires.

You can help these students get the suitcases they need for their trip by clicking here. All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

