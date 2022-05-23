FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Savannah Highway
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Savannah Highway will be closed several hours after a car struck a utility pole Monday morning.
Lt. Paul Krasowski says the section of Savannah Highway between West Harrison Road and Wesley Drive after a single-car crash knocked down a utility pole.
Krasowski says the road is expected to be closed for several hours Monday morning.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
