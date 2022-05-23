Daily shower and storm chances for the week ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The weather pattern this week will help the ongoing drought across the Lowcountry. We received much needed rainfall over the weekend and we’ll add to it this week. Scattered showers and storms will be possible over the next couple days under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The best rain chance will be across inland areas over the next two afternoons and evenings. Drier weather will move in briefly midweek before the rain chance peaks on Friday ahead of a cold front. Behind this front, drier weather will move in for our Memorial Day weekend with slightly lower humidity. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s all week.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 70.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 70.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84, Low 69.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88, Low 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88, Low 70.

