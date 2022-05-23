SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

DC sues Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach

FILE – Mark Zuckerberg controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an...
FILE – Mark Zuckerberg controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an unparalleled level of control over the operations of Facebook as it has grown into the largest social media company in the world,” the lawsuit says.(Source: Anthony Quintano/CC BY-ND 2.0 via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia on Monday sued Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, seeking to hold him personally liable for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a privacy breach of millions of Facebook users’ personal data that became a major corporate and political scandal.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed the civil lawsuit against Zuckerberg in D.C. Superior Court. The lawsuit maintains that Zuckerberg directly participated in important company decisions and was aware of the potential dangers of sharing users’ data, such as occurred in the case involving data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica.

Cambridge Analytica gathered details on as many as 87 million Facebook users without their permission. Their data is alleged to have been used to manipulate the 2016 presidential election.

Zuckerberg, who co-founded Facebook and has headed its board since 2012, controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an unparalleled level of control over the operations of Facebook as it has grown into the largest social media company in the world,” the lawsuit says.

Racine is seeking damages and penalties from Zuckerberg as may be determined in a trial.

Meta Platforms spokesman Andy Stone declined to comment. Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is based in Menlo Park, California.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road just...
5 wounded, others cut by shattered glass in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
Republican Katie Arrington says her security clearance was suspended in 2021 when officials...
GOP candidate’s security clearance becomes issue in SC
Coroner identifies victim in officer-involved shooting.
Coroner identifies woman shot, killed by Upstate deputies
The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Savannah Highway could be closed several...
Crews repair utility pole, driver arrested after single-car crash on Savannah Highway

Latest News

Physician-owned distributorships allow doctors to profit from hardware in which they have a...
Operation Profit: Some surgeons pull in millions by owning medical device companies
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on...
Pence push for Kemp caps end of Georgia primary campaign
Operation: Profit
FILE PHOTO - Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said it will start publicly...
Facebook, Instagram to reveal more on how ads target users
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house