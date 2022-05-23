SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Portions of the Lowcountry under severe thunderstorm watch

By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry counties will be under the threat of potentially strong thunderstorms through late Monday night.

Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton Counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch through 11 p.m.

CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app to track storms and monitor current watches and warnings for your area.

A watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to form.

The watch also includes Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Edgefield, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, McCormick, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter Counties.

A cluster of thunderstorms is expected to move through Monday afternoon and evening.

Some of those storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds as the primary threat.

Expect heavy rain and lightning with any storm.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

