FIRST ALERT: Portions of the Lowcountry under severe thunderstorm watch

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry counties will be under the threat of potentially strong thunderstorms through late Monday night.

Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton Counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch through 11 p.m.

A watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to form.

The watch also includes Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Edgefield, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, McCormick, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter Counties.

A cluster of thunderstorms is expected to move through Monday afternoon and evening.

Some of those storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds as the primary threat.

Expect heavy rain and lightning with any storm.

