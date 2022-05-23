SC Lottery
Homicide victim found at North Charleston hotel

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating after a homicide victim was found at a hotel in North Charleston Monday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., police were called to the Economy Inn on 5020 Rivers Ave. for a deceased man inside one of the rooms.

“The case is being investigated as a homicide,” North Charleston police officials said.

Authorities say it’s very earlier in the investigation and no other information is available at this time.

