Homicide victim found at North Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating after a homicide victim was found at a hotel in North Charleston Monday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., police were called to the Economy Inn on 5020 Rivers Ave. for a deceased man inside one of the rooms.

“The case is being investigated as a homicide,” North Charleston police officials said.

Authorities say it’s very earlier in the investigation and no other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.