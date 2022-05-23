New Dorchester District Two superintendents share plans for when they take office

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two’s new superintendent and deputy superintendent say one of their first priorities is to familiarize themselves with the community once they start their new jobs.

Both Dr. Shane Robbins and Dr. Brenda Hafner said they won’t be coming in with a preset plan for the district, adding they want to meet with principals and teachers to figure out their next steps.

Dr. Robbins said changes will be happening slowly as they look at the district’s strengths and weaknesses throughout the summer and over the course of his first year.

He said he wants to understand what the district’s graduation rate in high schools is, the status of the college and career readiness program and what partnerships the district has with local businesses.

Dr. Robbins said one of his priorities is filling vacancies at the district office to support students and staff.

“The second priority for me is to look at the growth factors that are taking place in the community and how that’s going to affect some of our buildings,” Robbins said. “Then, the third and probably biggest factor right now early on is how are we going to liquidate our ARP monies and what type of recurring costs do we have that are in that plan moving forward.”

Dr. Hafner, who was recently named deputy superintendent, said she will be working with curriculum and instruction with the schools.

Board Chairperson Gail Hughes said the district is still searching for an additional assistant superintendent.

Dr. Robbins’ and Dr. Hafner’s first day on the job will be July 1.

