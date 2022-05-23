SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

New Dorchester District Two superintendents share plans for when they take office

Dorchester School District Two’s new superintendent and deputy superintendent say one of their...
Dorchester School District Two’s new superintendent and deputy superintendent say one of their first priorities is to familiarize themselves with the community once they start their new jobs.(Live 5 News)
By Rey Llerena
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two’s new superintendent and deputy superintendent say one of their first priorities is to familiarize themselves with the community once they start their new jobs.

Both Dr. Shane Robbins and Dr. Brenda Hafner said they won’t be coming in with a preset plan for the district, adding they want to meet with principals and teachers to figure out their next steps.

Dr. Robbins said changes will be happening slowly as they look at the district’s strengths and weaknesses throughout the summer and over the course of his first year.

He said he wants to understand what the district’s graduation rate in high schools is, the status of the college and career readiness program and what partnerships the district has with local businesses.

Dr. Robbins said one of his priorities is filling vacancies at the district office to support students and staff.

“The second priority for me is to look at the growth factors that are taking place in the community and how that’s going to affect some of our buildings,” Robbins said. “Then, the third and probably biggest factor right now early on is how are we going to liquidate our ARP monies and what type of recurring costs do we have that are in that plan moving forward.”

Dr. Hafner, who was recently named deputy superintendent, said she will be working with curriculum and instruction with the schools.

Board Chairperson Gail Hughes said the district is still searching for an additional assistant superintendent.

Dr. Robbins’ and Dr. Hafner’s first day on the job will be July 1.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road just...
5 wounded, others cut by shattered glass in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
Republican Katie Arrington says her security clearance was suspended in 2021 when officials...
GOP candidate’s security clearance becomes issue in SC
Coroner identifies victim in officer-involved shooting.
Coroner identifies woman shot, killed by Upstate deputies
The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Savannah Highway could be closed several...
Crews repair utility pole, driver arrested after single-car crash on Savannah Highway

Latest News

The City of North Charleston is holding a drop-in informational meeting Monday regarding...
North Charleston holding meeting on Park Circle development
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road just...
5 wounded, others cut by shattered glass in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Court records state charges against Philip Lydell Stevens Jr., 19, who was accused in a deadly...
Charges dropped against man in deadly N. Charleston shooting
Around 1:45 p.m., police were called to the Economy Inn on 5020 Rivers Ave. for a deceased man...
Homicide victim found at North Charleston hotel