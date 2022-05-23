North Charleston holding meeting on Park Circle development

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is holding a drop-in informational meeting Monday regarding community development within Park Circle, as progress on the area’s redevelopment continues.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Park Circle Gallery. TJ Rostin, recreation director for the City of North Charleston, says they want to inform the public at the meeting about some aspects of the project that they feel are “necessary.”

According to the city, the redevelopment will include a new community building with a theater and meeting rooms, a performance and event space, a nature garden, open green space, walking trails, an inclusive baseball field, and the largest inclusive playground in the Southeast, at 55,000 square feet.

Rostin says there will also be a farmer’s market pavilion that will be constructed outside. Rostin says the facility isn’t just for recreation, but it will have a large cultural arts impact as well.

“We’re trying to be able to provide more things for more people, and we feel right now that probably the therapeutic aspect of our facility needs a little uplifting, needs a little more programming that could be provided to them,” Rostin said.

With inclusivity at the forefront of the project, Rostin says they want to be able to serve people from age 0 to age 100.

“We think with this facility we’re gonna be able to do that in different ways,” Rostin said. “We know there’s folks out there who don’t have the ability to be a on a playground that’s not inclusive that may be 40, 50, 60 years old.”

Clint Davis of Charleston says he comes to Park Circle often because it has less “hustle and bustle” and less tourists. He says, for him, the more parks, the better.

“We’ve never really been to like the Park Circle, Davis said. “We’ve been like around the perimeter, like to all the restaurants over there so that will give us more incentive to come to the parks around here.”

TJ Rostin says they are currently still in the design-build phase. Rostin says we can expect the demolition of the current facility in the next week or two. He says he hopes to have construction starting in the next few months.

Rostin says the project is estimated to be completed by Fall of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.