Patriots Point hosting Memorial Day ceremony

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum is hosting a ceremony on Memorial Day to remember the fallen.

The event will honor those who gave their lives serving in the United States military and hosted in the Vietnam Experience exhibit at 11:30 a.m on Memorial Day.

The ceremony will include members of the Lucy Beckham High School JROTC, a local musician performing Taps on the bagpipe and a patriotic medley by Rev. Iris J. Brown. The featured speaker for the event is Tara McClary Reeves, a daughter of a Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

The Memorial Day event is free to attend and open to the public with free parking available from 11-11:30 a.m.

In addition to the free event, museum officials say they will participate in Taps Across America at 3 p.m. with a group of musicians from Hanahan Middle and High schools playing Taps on the flight deck of the USS Yorktown.

The museum will also show the documentary “The Fighting Lady” in the Smokey Stover Theater on the USS Yorktown from Saturday through Monday.

The museum says visitors wishing to tour the museum, hear Taps Across America on the flight deck, or watch “The Fighting Lady” in the ship’s theater must purchase a general admission ticket.

