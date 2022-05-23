SC Lottery
Police investigate early-morning North Charleston shooting

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road just before 1:30 a.m., North Charleston Police say.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have not yet said how many people were injured in an early-morning shooting.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road just before 1:30 a.m., police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. At the scene, they found several people who had been injured by gunfire or shattered glass, he said.

Some victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police have not yet released the incident report and have not released an exact number of people who were injured.

They say the investigation remains active and no arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

