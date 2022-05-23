Police officers arrest two teenagers accused of starting house fires

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested two teenagers accused of starting two house fires in Georgetown.

The Georgetown Police Department charged a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy each with two counts of arson.

The arrest stems from investigations on May 3, 2022 and on May 22, 2022 when officers responded to Winyah Street for a house fire. A report states that the house was unoccupied and vacant at the time of both fires.

“After canvassing the neighborhood and collecting evidence, it was determined that the fires were intentionally set,” police say.

A suspect was identified on May 22 and taken into custody the following day. As a result of that arrest another suspect was identified.

“Chief William Pierce wants to thank the community for their assistance in bringing this case to a successful conclusion,” GPD officials said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.