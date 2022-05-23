SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police officers arrest two teenagers accused of starting house fires

The Georgetown Police Department charged a 15-year-old and 14-year-old boys each with two...
The Georgetown Police Department charged a 15-year-old and 14-year-old boys each with two counts of arson.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested two teenagers accused of starting two house fires in Georgetown.

The Georgetown Police Department charged a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy each with two counts of arson.

The arrest stems from investigations on May 3, 2022 and on May 22, 2022 when officers responded to Winyah Street for a house fire. A report states that the house was unoccupied and vacant at the time of both fires.

“After canvassing the neighborhood and collecting evidence, it was determined that the fires were intentionally set,” police say.

A suspect was identified on May 22 and taken into custody the following day. As a result of that arrest another suspect was identified.

“Chief William Pierce wants to thank the community for their assistance in bringing this case to a successful conclusion,” GPD officials said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road just...
5 wounded, others cut by shattered glass in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
Republican Katie Arrington says her security clearance was suspended in 2021 when officials...
GOP candidate’s security clearance becomes issue in SC
Coroner identifies victim in officer-involved shooting.
Coroner identifies woman shot, killed by Upstate deputies
The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Savannah Highway could be closed several...
Crews repair utility pole, driver arrested after single-car crash on Savannah Highway

Latest News

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road just...
5 wounded, others cut by shattered glass in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Around 1:45 p.m., police were called to the Economy Inn on 5020 Rivers Ave. for a deceased man...
Homicide victim found at North Charleston hotel
Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton Counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m....
FIRST ALERT: Portions of the Lowcountry under severe thunderstorm watch
VIDEO: Homicide victim found at North Charleston hotel
VIDEO: Homicide victim found at North Charleston hotel