Police search for missing Goose Creek girl

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police are searching for a teenager who has been missing for almost a full week.

Sofia Kalista MacFarlane, 16, failed to return home after school let out at 4 p.m. last Tuesday, police say.

She is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call Goose Creek Police at 843-863-5200.

