SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police search for missing Goose Creek girl

Sofia MacFarlane did not return home from home last Tuesday, Goose Creek Police said.
Sofia MacFarlane did not return home from home last Tuesday, Goose Creek Police said.(Goose Creek Police)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police are searching for a teenager who has been missing for almost a full week.

Sofia Kalista MacFarlane, 16, failed to return home after school let out at 4 p.m. last Tuesday, police say.

She is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call Goose Creek Police at 843-863-5200.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road just...
Police investigate early-morning North Charleston shooting
Coroner identifies victim in officer-involved shooting.
Coroner identifies woman shot, killed by Upstate deputies
Republican Katie Arrington says her security clearance was suspended in 2021 when officials...
GOP candidate’s security clearance becomes issue in SC
Authorities respond to crash in Anderson County on Hwy. 81.
Coroner identifies 4 victims from crash on Hwy. 81 in Anderson County

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department released a 62-page annual report looking back at 2021 on Monday.
Report: Charleston Police flattened curve of violent crime in 2021
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Teen killed in gunfight honored with balloon release, memorial in N. Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews repair utility pole, driver arrested after single-car crash on Savannah Highway
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road just...
Police investigate early-morning North Charleston shooting