Report: Charleston Police flattened curve of violent crime in 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A newly-released released states Charleston Police kept violent crime to “a near plateau in 2021,” adding first-quarter data from this year indicates a decline in violent crime.

The city police department’s Annual Report 2021, released Monday morning, states that after a nationwide rise in violent crime from 2019 to 2020, the agency devoted “significant resources” to address the trend.

The 62-page report listed six more incidents of violent crime in 2021 compared with 2020.

But it listed 534 more drug and weapon violations last year along with a drop of 131 property crime incidents.

A breakdown of crime statistics per 100,000 citizens lists across-the-board drops in 2021 over the previous year:

Type of Crime 2019 2020 2021 Murder 5.79 12.18 10.47 Aggravated Assault 262.56 348.90 300.29 Sexual Battery 36.89 40.84 37.95 Robbery 68.71 74.51 58.23 Burglary 216.99 234.99 176.64 Motor Vehicle Thefts 365.27 330.99 308.80 Larceny 1,712.79 1,787.48 1,617.26 Arson 5.79 13.61 12.43

The report cited a “sharp increase” in field contact cards, which document incidents in which a person or vehicle is searched during a proactive stop or during calls for service.

“The significant increase in FCCs in 2021 was due to an intentional policy change to create more accountability in our proactive traffic, bicycle and pedestrian stops,” the report states. “The policy was updated to require an FCC be completed for all proactive stops.”

Police investigated more collisions, fatalities, hit-and-run crashes

In terms of traffic investigations, the agency listed 7,100 collisions investigated citywide in 2021, an increase over 2020′s 5,325, but a decrease over 2019′s 7,304. Of the 7,100 collisions in 2021, the agency’s major accident investigations team, which handles crashes involving critical injuries or deaths, investigated 37. The largest number of those MAIT team investigations involved crashes that involved vehicles and pedestrians.

The number of fatal collisions in 2021 totaled 24, a number that surpassed all previous years’ numbers since at least the early 2000s, the report states.

“The analysis led to increased personnel working during the evening/ night time hours and an emphasis on DUI detection and aggressive driving enforcement in 2022,” the report states.

The number of hit-and-run cases also jumped by 34% in 2021 to 1,173, compared with 770 in 2020.

Chief: 2021 provided greater challenges

In a message that led the report, Police Chief Luther Reynolds referred to a message outlining Charleston’s history of “resilience and resolve,” adding that foundation was necessary as “2021 challenged us to an even greater degree.”

“We faced a continuing pandemic, civil unrest, struggling commerce, violent crime, difficulties in officer retention, racial and social justice issues, and more,” he said. “As we worked through those challenges, one thing became clear: the best organizations and the best people shine brightest when situations are most urgent.”

Reynolds said he believes challenges become opportunities. The greatest error, he said, is failing to give overcoming challenges the “best effort.”

The report, which can be read in its entirety below, details challenges and successes the agency experienced in 2021.

