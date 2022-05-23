RiverDogs Bid for Comeback and Series Sweep Falls Just Short

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs entered Sunday evening’s contest at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park aiming for a series sweep of the Augusta GreenJackets.

Augusta 5, Charleston 4 May 22, 2022

Click here for the box score Augusta (R-H-E): 5-5-1Charleston (R-H-E): 4-10-1

Win: Owens (2-0) Loss: Peoples (1-2) Save: HR: Augusta: Adam Zebrowski (4, 2nd inning, 1 on base) HR: Charleston: None

Trailing 5-1 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the RiverDogs fell just short of overcoming the deficit as the tying run was left stranded at second base. The victory by Augusta was their first at The Joe in the last 21 games between the teams.

The second-largest crowd of the season, 5,744 fans, took in the ballgame.

Abiezel Ramirez reached on an error by Augusta (21-18) third baseman Geraldo Quintero to open the last of the ninth. Luis Leon and Jelfry Marte each singled with one out to load the bases for the top of the order. Dru Baker tapped back to the mound and GreenJackets pitcher Rob Griswold tossed the ball home for the second out. Carson Williams cleared the bases with a three-run double and represented the tying run as Willy Vasquez stepped into the box.

Griswold jammed the shortstop on an 0-2 pitch, resulting in a game-ending pop-out on the infield. The RiverDogs (26-13) struck first, scoring in the bottom of the opening frame. Williams singled with one out and moved into scoring position on a walk by Vasquez. Bobby Seymour slapped an opposite field single to bring home the first run of the game.

The GreenJackets wrestled the lead away with Adam Zebrowski’s two-run home run in the top of the second off of Ben Peoples. They added single runs to their lead in both the third and fourth innings.

Caleb Durbin’s RBI double in the fourth made it 4-1 and the second baseman added a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning which turned out to be the difference in the final score.

The RiverDogs outhit the GreenJackets 10-5 in the loss. Williams led all hitters by going 3-5 with a double and three runs batted in. Baker joined him with multiple hits for the RiverDogs.

Peoples was dealt the loss after allowing three runs, two earned, in 3.0 innings of work as the starter. Jonny Cuevas followed in his debut with the RiverDogs, allowing one run on one hit in 3.0 innings of his own. Aneudy Cortorreal, Kamron Fields and Kyle Whitten each worked 1.0 inning down the stretch. Only Whitten allowed a run in the trio.

Ballpark Fun: The RiverDogs suited up as Los Perros Santos de Charleston for the second time this season. Latin music could be heard throughout the ballpark before, during and after the game.

There was a Spanish-speaking public address announcer on the mic during select innings and Latin Grammy nominee Gabriela Soto performed the National Anthem before leading the crowd in the singing of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” later in the night.

Following a day off on Monday, the RiverDogs will open a new six-game series at The Joe against the Delmarva Shorebirds. The pitching match-ups have yet to be announced for the series.

The week will open with another Dog Day Tuesday as fans can bring their canine to the game and enjoy $2 hot dogs and beer at the ballpark.

Single-game tickets are available for all RiverDogs home games at riverdogs.com. RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

