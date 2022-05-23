SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

RiverDogs’ Vernon Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charleston, SC - Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Austin Vernon has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 16-22, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday afternoon. The right-hander is the first RiverDogs player to receive a weekly honor during the 2022 season.

Vernon pitched in two games this week out of the RiverDogs bullpen. In 6.2 innings on the mound, he did not allow a run while striking out eight opposing hitters and walking one. Vernon earned his fifth win of the season in Saturday’s contest. In eight appearances this season, Vernon has posted a 1.26 earned run average with 44 strikeouts in 28.2 innings.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Vernon in the 10th round of the 2021 draft out of North Carolina Central University. He is one of three players in that program’s history to be taken in the MLB Draft. Following the draft, he pitched in five games for the FCL Rays, allowing just one run on four hits in 11.1 innings. The native of Raleigh has tallied 60 strikeouts in 40.1 professional innings.

The RiverDogs will continue their longest homestand of the season on Tuesday night when the Delmarva Shorebirds come to town. Tuesday’s game will be the first in a six-game set after the RiverDogs took five of six from Augusta last week. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road just...
5 wounded, others cut by shattered glass in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
Republican Katie Arrington says her security clearance was suspended in 2021 when officials...
GOP candidate’s security clearance becomes issue in SC
Coroner identifies victim in officer-involved shooting.
Coroner identifies woman shot, killed by Upstate deputies
The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Savannah Highway could be closed several...
Crews repair utility pole, driver arrested after single-car crash on Savannah Highway

Latest News

VanScoter Tabbed SBC Pitcher of the Year; Four Chants Earn All-Sun Belt Honors
Gamecocks’ Belk, Braswell Earn All-SEC Honors
Clemson baseball
Clemson’s Wagner Named ACC Player-of-the-Year
Justin Thomas holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament in...
Thomas beats Zalatoris in playoff, wins PGA for 2nd major