SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Starbucks leaving Russian market

FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022. In a memo...
FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022. In a memo to employees Monday, Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Starbucks is pulling out of the Russian market.

In a memo to employees Monday, Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia. Starbucks said it will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new jobs.

The stores are owned and operated by Alshaya Group, a Kuwait-based franchise operator.

Seattle-based Starbucks had suspended all business activity in Russia on March 8 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A U.S. company captures crucial satellite images of the war in Ukraine, including three mass graves. (Source: CNN/PLANET LABS PBC/TELEGRAM)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
Multiple teens dead after shootings in Newberry County
Coroner identifies victim in officer-involved shooting.
Coroner identifies woman shot, killed by Upstate deputies
Authorities respond to crash in Anderson County on Hwy. 81.
Coroner identifies 4 victims from crash on Hwy. 81 in Anderson County
Republican Katie Arrington says her security clearance was suspended in 2021 when officials...
GOP candidate’s security clearance becomes issue in SC
The Caromi Volunteer Fire Department responded at 9:50 p.m. Friday to a reported fire at a home...
Crews respond to late night fire at Ladson home

Latest News

President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US will intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road just...
Police investigate early-morning North Charleston shooting
Dr. Peter Hotez of the Baylor College of Medicine said disease numbers are very low so far in...
Expert: Monkeypox less transmissable than COVID, US better prepared
Only 10% to 15% of the children with the mysterious hepatitis had COVID-19, according to nasal...
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children