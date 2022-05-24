SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they found 500,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) – Arizona police say they’ve arrested two people from Phoenix after a traffic stop uncovered hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills, a gun and a large amount of cash.

Police in Casa Grande say that Martha Lopez, the driver of the car, and Tania Luna Solis, a passenger, face multiple drug charges from the drug bust, according to AZFamily.

In a news release, police said they stopped Lopez for speeding just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday. During the traffic stop, officers said they discovered half a million fentanyl pills disguised inside bottles that made them look like collagen supplements. Police also seized a gun and cash and noted that two children were inside the car.

Casa Grande police say they seized Fentanyl pills that were disguised in Collagen bottles.
Casa Grande police say they seized Fentanyl pills that were disguised in Collagen bottles.(Arizona's Family)

“The transport and sale of drugs in our community affects us all,” Casa Grande Police Chief Mark McCrory said. “It is hard to quantify the number of lives this investigation has saved, but I am sure we are making a difference.”

Lopez and Solis face drug possession and transportation charges, among weapons and child endangerment charges. Both children have been placed in the Department of Child Safety custody while the Pinal County Attorney’s Office reviews the charges.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road just...
5 wounded, others cut by shattered glass in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Goose Creek Police confirmed Tuesday afternoon they have located a 16-year-old girl a week...
Police find missing Goose Creek girl
Around 1:45 p.m., police were called to the Economy Inn on 5020 Rivers Ave. for a deceased man...
Homicide victim found at North Charleston hotel
Keturah Adkinson says she and her 12-year-old daughter were the victims of a carjacking as she...
Ladson carjacking at gunpoint leaves mother and daughter in shock
MUSC Public Safety officers say a man was arrested in a car reported stolen during a carjacking...
Police: Juvenile arrested after chase with vehicle reported stolen in MUSC carjacking

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden to address nation following Texas school shooting
The attorney representing the victims of Bowen Turner has sent a letter to South Carolina’s...
Victims’ attorney calls for investigation into Bowen Turner case from S.C. Attorney General
Around 3:30 p.m., police officers responded to a shots fired call in the 6500 block of...
Juvenile shot in North Charleston appears to be accident
Nearly two years after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked protests and calls for...
McMaster signs SC police reform bill into law
FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, parents leave a staging area after being reunited with...
Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting