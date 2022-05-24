SC Lottery
Ladson carjacking at gunpoint leaves mother and daughter in shock

Keturah Adkinson says she and her 12-year-old daughter were the victims of a carjacking as she was working for Uber Eats delivering food and had to stop for gas a little after 10 p.m. on Sunday.(Live 5 News)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Keturah Adkinson says she and her 12-year-old daughter were the victims of a carjacking as she was working for Uber Eats delivering food and had to stop for gas a little after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Adkinson says she parked at a pump at the Scotchman gas station on Highway 78 in Ladson and went inside to pay. 

Looking back, she admits she should have turned the car off and brought her daughter inside. But at the time, she thought a few minutes would be fine.

“It just happened so quickly.  As I was paying for my gas or about to pay for my gas, putting my chip in, I heard a loud peeling off. Someone says, ‘They have your car, they have your car,’” Adkinson said.

Charleston County Deputies watched surveillance video of the incident, but don’t have it available for release yet. According to the report, the deputies watched a dark black car with two men inside pull up next to Adkinson’s 2005 silver Honda Accord in the video.

“I ran outside frantic and here’s my daughter running to me, [saying], ‘Mommy they had a gun pointed to my head.’ And they left, in my car,” Adkinson said.

Adkinson says she never thought something like this would happen to her, and now she’s concerned about helping her daughter through the trauma.

According to the report, Adkinson’s daughter told deputies she was sitting in the back seat watching videos when two men got in the car. 

Then as one of them told her to get out of the car, she looked up and saw a gun pointed at her.

“Honestly, I’m just glad that my child is safe and that we’re safe. We’re healthy. We’re breathing, we’re here.  Material things I can get back. I have nothing right now, but I have my health and my strength,” Adkinson said.

She says she wanted to share her story to let people know what can happen in a moment if you aren’t ready and always looking out.  She says there were other people in the parking lot at the time, and asks anyone who knows anything to come forward.

“All I can say is it’s time to do the right thing for everybody. It’s time to just come together and not be so envious and not be so devious towards each other,” Adkinson said.

From the video deputies believe the other car involved could be a black Chevy Malibu. They say both cars went towards College Park Road after leaving the gas station.

“I just want to be able to find the car, I mean totaled that’s fine. I just want closure from that and I also want closure for my daughter,” Adkinson said. “This is what it’s all about.  It’s really closure for my daughter.”

Adkinson says she’s changing her work hours for food delivery and won’t work at night anymore.

She also won’t be taking her daughter along with her.  She says it’s going to take some time for the family to recover and warns people to be careful and watch out for each other.

