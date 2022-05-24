SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coca-Cola is discontinuing Honest Tea

Coca-Cola is discontinuing Honest Tea.
Coca-Cola is discontinuing Honest Tea.(Coca-Cola)
By CNN
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coca-Cola is phasing out another product line.

The beverage company says it is getting rid of Honest Tea by the end of the year. The Honest Kids line will still be available.

Coca-Cola acquired the brand in 2011.

The company also sells Gold Peak and Peace Tea, which will continue to be available.

Since 2020, Coca-Cola has been trying to shrink its portfolio in half to 200 projects to focus on popular brands and creative marketing for its core Coke offerings.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road just...
5 wounded, others cut by shattered glass in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
LIVE: 18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting
Goose Creek Police confirmed Tuesday afternoon they have located a 16-year-old girl a week...
Police find missing Goose Creek girl
Around 1:45 p.m., police were called to the Economy Inn on 5020 Rivers Ave. for a deceased man...
Homicide victim found at North Charleston hotel
Keturah Adkinson says she and her 12-year-old daughter were the victims of a carjacking as she...
Ladson carjacking at gunpoint leaves mother and daughter in shock

Latest News

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas elementary school
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
Bank of America said it is raising its minimum hourly wage to $22 an hour in 2022.
Bank of America raises minimum hourly wage to $22
People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov’s race in stinging rebuke of Trump
A due to limited supplies sign is shown on the baby formula shelf at a grocery store Tuesday,...
US safety, savings rules set stage for baby formula shortage