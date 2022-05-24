SC Lottery
Deputies locate teen missing since Wednesday

The 15-year-old had last been seen in the area of Gants Road in Moncks Corner on Wednesday of...
The 15-year-old had last been seen in the area of Gants Road in Moncks Corner on Wednesday of last week(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a teen who had last been seen in Moncks Corner last Wednesday has been found.

The 15-year-old had last been seen in the area of Gants Road in Moncks Corner on Wednesday of last week, Berkeley County Dep. Carli Drayton said.

Deputies said shortly after 5:30 pm. that she had been found.

