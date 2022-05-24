Deputies searching for teenage girl missing since Wednesday
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Rory Giese was last seen in the area of Gants Road in Moncks Corner on Wednesday of last week, Berkeley County Dep. Carli Drayton said.
Giese is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-723-3800.
