Deputies searching for teenage girl missing since Wednesday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Rory Giese was last seen in the area of Gants Road in Moncks Corner on Wednesday of last week, Berkeley County Dep. Carli Drayton said.

Giese is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-723-3800.

