FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks all westbound lanes at Don Holt Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash has blocked all westbound lanes of I-526 near the Don Holt Bridge.

The crash was reported at 11:32 a.m. on the upslope to the bridge, one mile east of the Virginia Avenue exit, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

The crash does involve injuries, but the extent of the injuries was not clear.

There has been no word on how soon the lanes are expected to reopen.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

