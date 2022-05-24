SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Free shredder event to help you declutter your files

The free shredd-it event will allow consumers to safely and securely dispose of sensitive...
The free shredd-it event will allow consumers to safely and securely dispose of sensitive documents they no longer need.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A free drive-thru shredding event Wednesday afternoon will allow consumers to safely and securely dispose of sensitive documents they no longer need.

Live 5 News is partnering with the South Carolina Consumer Affairs and Shred360 for the event at the North Charleston Coliseum parking lot A. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Consumers can enter the North Charleston Coliseum's parking lot A from Coliseum Drive or...
Consumers can enter the North Charleston Coliseum's parking lot A from Coliseum Drive or Firestone Road. The shred-it event runs Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.(Live 5)

The event will feature two lines and Shred360 will perform the shredding so that customers can stay in their vehicles.

Consumers will be able to bring up to three garbage bags or three regular file boxes of documents for shredding. Those with more will have to get in line a second time for the rest.

Organizers say the shredder can handle binders, paper clips or other small metal pieces.

Electronics will not be accepted, however.

Shred360 will provide a certificate of destruction after the event upon request.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road just...
5 wounded, others cut by shattered glass in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Sofia MacFarlane did not return home from home last Tuesday, Goose Creek Police said.
Police search for missing Goose Creek girl
Around 1:45 p.m., police were called to the Economy Inn on 5020 Rivers Ave. for a deceased man...
Homicide victim found at North Charleston hotel
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
A severe thunderstorm watch for a number of Lowcountry counties has ended. The watch affected...
Severe thunderstorm watch ends for Lowcountry counties

Latest News

MUSC Public Safety officers say a man was arrested in a car reported stolen during a carjacking...
Police: Juvenile arrested after chase with vehicle reported stolen in MUSC carjacking
The crash was reported just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on the upslope to the Don Holt Bridge. All...
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks all westbound lanes at Don Holt Bridge
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Ladson carjacking at gunpoint leaves mother and daughter in shock
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police: Juvenile arrested after chase with vehicle reported stolen in MUSC carjacking