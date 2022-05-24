Free shredder event to help you declutter your files

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A free drive-thru shredding event Wednesday afternoon will allow consumers to safely and securely dispose of sensitive documents they no longer need.

Live 5 News is partnering with the South Carolina Consumer Affairs and Shred360 for the event at the North Charleston Coliseum parking lot A. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Consumers can enter the North Charleston Coliseum's parking lot A from Coliseum Drive or Firestone Road. The shred-it event runs Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Live 5)

The event will feature two lines and Shred360 will perform the shredding so that customers can stay in their vehicles.

Consumers will be able to bring up to three garbage bags or three regular file boxes of documents for shredding. Those with more will have to get in line a second time for the rest.

Organizers say the shredder can handle binders, paper clips or other small metal pieces.

Electronics will not be accepted, however.

Shred360 will provide a certificate of destruction after the event upon request.

