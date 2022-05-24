Juvenile shot in North Charleston appears to be accident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police officials said a juvenile who was shot on Tuesday afternoon appears to be an accident.

Around 3:30 p.m., police officers responded to a shots fired call in the 6500 block of Dorchester Road.

“Responding officers found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound,” North Charleston police officials said. “At this point it appears to be accidental, however we are still in the early stages of the investigation. Chief Burgess and our department send prayers to the young man and his family.”

The juvenile was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

