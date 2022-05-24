SC Lottery
Ladson man helped rescue elderly neighbor from burning house

A Ladson man required stitches after helping rescue an elderly woman from a burning home on Saturday night.(Caromi Volunteer Fire Department)
By Lisa Weismann
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ladson man received 14 stitches in his leg and finger after helping to rescue a woman from her burning home over the weekend.

Chris McRae was returning from a movie with his wife and a friend on Saturday night when they saw a house on fire on Miami Street. McRae and his friend rushed to the neighboring homes to inform the residents. At that point, they learned an elderly woman lived at the burning house.

The Caromi Volunteer Fire Department responded at 9:50 p.m. Saturday to a reported fire at a home in the 200 block of Miami Street.(Caromi Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook)

“I went to every window on that house and started beating them as hard as I could,” McRae said. “She eventually came to a small, little panel window, put her face out and said, ‘Please help me. Please help me. Please help me.’”

McRae’s friend broke a window, and McRae entered the smoke-filled home through the window.

“I stuck my hands out and I just followed her voice,” McRae said.

McRae and his friend were able to pass the woman through the window to safety.

The Caromi Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames.

McRae suffered three cuts to his leg and finger, which required stitches.

“It was like something out of a movie,” he said. “It was a very wild night.”

He said he would welcome a chance to meet the woman he helped to save.

