Mt. Pleasant mom wants to keep hearing-impaired daughter at current elementary school

By Rey Llerena
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry mom demonstrated in front of her 6-year-old child’s elementary school to keep her learning there, saying changing schools could have consequences for her daughter.

Katrina Espinosa said her daughter Olivia Walker jumps out of bed and is excited to go to class every day, but where she may end up going to school next year is still unclear.

Walker is currently a kindergartner at Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary School, just off Rifle Range Road.

Espinosa said her daughter was born with moderate to severe hearing loss and has received two cochlear implants to help her hearing.

She said the elementary school has told her they don’t have the resources to provide specialized learning programs for her daughter for the upcoming school year, though they’ve had the resources for this year.

Espinosa adds that the Charleston County School District is forcing them to move her daughter away from her home school and attend school in North Charleston, which is around 45 minutes away.

She said that changing her daughter’s learning environment could be traumatizing for her.

“My daughter loves this school. We love the teachers,” Espinosa said. “It’s just about feeling singled out and not giving Olivia the same opportunity that they would give anybody else. She is being singled out because of her disability, and I feel that as a mom, as a parent, we’re not being heard by our school district.”

Charleston County School District spokesperson Andrew Pruitt released the following statement:

“Our district is committed to providing the best possible resources available for all of our students, and we will continue to work collaboratively with all parents and guardians. However, due to the nature of this topic, we cannot provide additional details.”

The supporters say they’ll be back Wednesday afternoon to continue trying to keep the 6-year-old learning at her home school.

