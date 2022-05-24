Neighbors worried for safety after gunfire strikes vehicle, home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gunfire struck a home and a vehicle within minutes in the Oak Forest Village area of Westcott Plantation, according to reports from the North Charleston Police Department.

According to a report, an officer was called early Monday morning to a report of shots fired at a home on Lenora Drive. The report says a man discovered a hole in his kitchen wall and the bullet hit a chair and the dining room table. The report says another bullet was found near the second-floor window. The man said he believed the shooting happened sometime Monday morning between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. because a neighbor heard gunfire around that time.

Spokesperson Harve Jacobs with NCPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Another North Charleston Police report says officers were called a short time later to Timicuan Way, where a victim said she was on her way to let her friend’s dogs out when a vehicle appeared behind her truck while driving on Oak Forest Boulevard and fired multiple shots. The victim told police she drove away and did not see the vehicle again. The victim’s truck was struck twice on the tailgate.

Neighbors told Live 5 this wasn’t the first time they heard of incidents happening in the neighborhood.

“We’ve lived in here 11 years, and it does not feel safe at this point in time,” said Jodi Cook, an Oak Forest Village resident. “It did when we moved in, but there’s just so many incidents happening now and it doesn’t seem like anyone’s getting prosecuted if they do know who it is.”

Oak Forest Village resident Lisa Capaci said she has many cameras and bright lights at her home but would feel safer if there was more of a police presence in the neighborhood.

“You should be able to lay your head down at night and know that you’re safe in your own home,” Capaci said.

