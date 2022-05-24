New Bishop of Charleston shares vision for the community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The first Black man to serve as the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Charleston has officially been ordained.

Jacques Fabre-Jeune was announced as the new bishop on Feb. 22 and was ordained and installed on May 13.

He is the first Black bishop in the 200-year history of the diocese.

“The theology I’m bringing in is based on scripture,” Fabre-Jeune says. “Whatever Jesus taught is what I’m bringing.”

Fabre-Jeune, who prefers parishioners call him “Bishop Jacques,” says he is big into learning history. He says people should forgive and ask for forgiveness.

“We have cultural sins,” he says. “We don’t talk about that much. Historical sin. That’s where we have to dialogue so we can recognize that. The first thing we do in church when we go to confession is to accept your mistakes, then ask forgiveness, and the reparation – try to make it better.”

He says its important to bring people to a level of participation because the “pie is for everybody.”

He adds that if the diocese wants to be just, they have to use everybody’s life experience, knowledge, wisdom and gifts.

“We are like a bucket of flowers,” Fabre-Jeune says. “Different smells and different textures but together we can give the best to humanity.”

He says those in Charleston should be an example to others.

“We do what is impossible for others to do. If it is impossible to love, we are going to do it. And that’s a challenge,” he says. “I’m not talking about platonic love, I’m talking about tough love. Because when you love, you have to tell the truth – not to hurt the other person but to make the person grow.”

He says there is humanity in each one of us.

“Let’s give the best of ourselves, put it together and say, ‘You see? We can do it!’” he says.

Fabre-Jeune was born on Nov. 13, 1955, in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti. He immigrated to New York City while in high school and completed his secondary education. He joined the order of the Missionaries of St. Charles and took his first vows in 1982. Four years later, on Oct. 10, 1986, he was ordained to the priesthood in Brooklyn, NY. Over the past 35 years, Fabre-Jeune served in various locations and in a variety of roles:

1986-1990 — Our Lady of Guadalupe in Immokalee, Fla.

1990-1991 — Parochial Vicar in Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Delrey Beach, Fla., and Aggiornamento Course ITEPAL Social Communication and Enculturation of the Gospel in Colombia

1991-1992 — Ministry to Haitian Refugees as Chaplain in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

1992-2004 — Administrator of Nuestra Señora de la Caridad del Cobre in San Pedro de Macorís D.R.

2004-2006 — Human Mobility in Rome

2007-2008 — Parochial Vicar at St. Joseph in Athens, Ga.

Since 2008, Fabre-Jeune has served as administrator of Mission San Felipe de Jesus in Forest Park, Georgia.

He speaks five languages including English, Spanish, Italian, French and Creole.

