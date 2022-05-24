Police: Juvenile arrested after chase with vehicle reported stolen in MUSC carjacking

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police confirmed a juvenile was arrested Monday night hours after a carjacking was reported at an MUSC parking garage.

An incident report states officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Accabee Road shortly after 7 p.m. After a brief pursuit, during which two people ran from the passenger side, police continued chasing the vehicle into the Horizon Village neighborhood, the report states.

Police say the driver ended up driving the wrong day down Frazier Lane and and eventually came to a stop and the driver ran from the vehicle through a chain-link fence into the Icon at Park Circle Neighborhood. The report states the officer chased the juvenile on foot until the juvenile stopped on the front porch of a home and was taken into custody.

The report states possible charges include failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police did not release the boy’s name or age.

Police recovered a cell phone from the area where the two passengers ran from the vehicle as well as the juvenile suspect’s phone, the report states.

Man carjacked in MUSC parking garage while he waited for woman in ER

MUSC Public Safety officers responded at approximately 4:04 p.m. to the Rutledge Tower Parking Garage where a carjacking had been reported.

The victim told officers he took the car’s owner to the hospital’s emergency room and waited for her in her 2016 Toyota Camry on the third floor of the parking garage.

He said he sat in the vehicle with the driver’s door open while watching videos on his phone.

The victim told police two armed men wearing ski-masks and wearing dark clothing approached from behind. One of them, he said, pointed a gun at him and demanded he get out of the car and empty his pockets or he would be shot.

The second man rummaged through the car, the victim said.

The two men then took the car and attempted to exit the garage on Ashley Avenue and were blocked by other cars, the report states. They were able to drive out of the Rutledge Avenue exit driving under the closed gate, police say.

The victim said that in addition to the vehicle, the carjackers stole his phone and $57 in cash.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.