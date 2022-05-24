SC Lottery
Police: One arrested after reported MUSC carjacking

MUSC Public Safety officers say a man was arrested in a car reported stolen during a carjacking in the facility’s parking garage Monday afternoon.(WMBF/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC Public Safety officers say a man was arrested in a car reported stolen during a carjacking in the facility’s parking garage Monday afternoon.

An MUSC incident report states the stolen vehicle was stopped by North Charleston Police hours after the incident, at 7:49 p.m. on Frazier Street. MUSC police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested, but they did not have the name of the driver.

MUSC Public Safety officers responded at approximately 4:04 p.m. to the Rutledge Tower Parking Garage where a carjacking had been reported.

The victim told officers he took the car’s owner to the hospital’s emergency room and waited for her in her 2016 Toyota Camry on the third floor of the parking garage.

He said he sat in the vehicle with the driver’s door open while watching videos on his phone.

The victim told police two armed men wearing ski-masks and wearing dark clothing approached from behind. One of them, he said, pointed a gun at him and demanded he get out of the car and empty his pockets or he would be shot.

The second man rummaged through the car, the victim said.

The two men then took the car and attempted to exit the garage on Ashley Avenue and were blocked by other cars, the report states. They were able to drive out of the Rutledge Avenue exit driving under the closed gate, police say.

The victim said that in addition to the vehicle, the carjackers stole his phone and $57 in cash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

