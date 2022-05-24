SC Lottery
Police seeking to identify person in connection to car break-in investigation

According to police, the incident happened on Cumberland Street in downtown Charleston on Monday.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person in connection to a car break-investigation.

According to police, the incident happened on Cumberland Street in downtown Charleston on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843)743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective.

“Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111,” police officials said.

