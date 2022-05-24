SCDHEC monitoring several after contact with monkeypox-positive person

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Several South Carolinians are being monitored after having flight contact with a person who tested positive for monkeypox in the UK, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Tuesday.

DHEC said the individuals will be monitored until Wednesday. Health officials are following CDC guidance on possible symptoms, which include fever, body aches, chills, and fatigue.

The contacts so far have no symptoms, SCDHEC said.

It is unclear at this time if the flight went through South Carolina and QCN is working to learn more.

So far there have been no confirmed cases of monkeypox in South Carolina.

SCDHEC released the following statement to WMBF News:

WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?

Monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates and occasionally jumps to people. It belongs to the same virus family as smallpox.

Most human cases have been in central and west Africa and outbreaks have been relatively limited.

The illness was first identified by scientists in 1958 when there were two outbreaks of a “pox-like” disease in research monkeys — thus the name monkeypox. The first known human infection was in 1970, in a young boy in a remote part of Congo.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS AND HOW IS IT TREATED?

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills, and fatigue. People with more serious illnesses may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

Most people recover within about two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, monkeypox can be fatal for up to 6% of cases and is thought to be more severe in children.

Smallpox vaccines are effective against monkeypox and anti-viral drugs are also being developed.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control recommended all suspected cases be isolated and that high-risk contacts be offered a smallpox vaccine. The U.K. is offering high-risk contacts the smallpox vaccine and recommending anyone who might be infected to isolate until they recover.

The U.S. has 1,000 doses of a vaccine approved for the prevention of monkeypox and smallpox, plus more than 100 million doses of an older-generation smallpox vaccine in a government stockpile, officials said.

