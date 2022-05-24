Spoleto reveals poster for 2022 festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Spoleto Festival revealed the poster for this year’s event on Monday.

This year’s poster features a stained glass look.

The poster’s designer, Christopher Myers, says it holds the stories of the world.

“I wanted to bring these things together these long rich historys of storytelling together and bring them together in a piece that celebrated both storytelling and the long deep history that we are a part of,” Myers said.

Posters for this year’s festival are available for purchase from spoletousa.org and will be available in-person at the Spoleto box office at the Gaillard Center beginning Friday.

The 2022 Spoleto Festival begins on Friday and a full schedule of events can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.