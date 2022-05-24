SC Lottery
Spoleto reveals poster for 2022 festival

The poster for the 2022 Spoleto Festival was revealed on Monday. The poster features a stained glass look and was designed by New York based artist Christopher Myers.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Spoleto Festival revealed the poster for this year’s event on Monday.

This year’s poster features a stained glass look.

The poster’s designer, Christopher Myers, says it holds the stories of the world.

“I wanted to bring these things together these long rich historys of storytelling together and bring them together in a piece that celebrated both storytelling and the long deep history that we are a part of,” Myers said.

Posters for this year’s festival are available for purchase from spoletousa.org and will be available in-person at the Spoleto box office at the Gaillard Center beginning Friday.

The 2022 Spoleto Festival begins on Friday and a full schedule of events can be found here.

