Storms to bring beneficial rainfall this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rinse and repeat weather for the rest of the day across the Lowcountry! The best rain chance today will be west of Highway 17 with rain developing this afternoon. Scattered storms are likely this afternoon and evening with the potential for heavy rain and frequent lightning. Storms will propagate westward along the seabreeze toward I-95 by this evening. The beaches should stay the driest with only a small chance of a shower around lunchtime. Fewer storms are expected Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a cold front that will near the area on Friday. Showers and storms are likely Friday and Friday night before the cold front pushes offshore Saturday morning. Much drier weather should move in for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. The humidity will be slightly lower and the rain chance will be very low. Highs will climb from the mid to upper 80s on Saturday to near 90 degrees by Memorial Day.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 89, Low 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain. High 87, Low 71.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Rain. High 87, Low 72.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms Likely. High 85, Low 69.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 87, Low 68.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89, Low 70.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90, Low 71.

