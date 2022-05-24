SC Lottery
Suspects in ‘Los Banditos’ drug ring set to appear in court

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of 34 people accused of trafficking drugs out of an Upstate restaurant and food truck are set to appear in court for a bond hearing Thursday.

Attorney General Alan Wilson says the defendants, known as the “Los Banditos”, are facing 124 charges.

AG Wilson says it all took place at the Los Primos restaurant and food truck right here in Greenville. The spot became a regional hub where meth and cocaine were trafficked and became a massive operation.

Investigators say Los Primos, a Mexican restaurant in Greenville, SC, was trafficking drugs for...
Investigators say Los Primos, a Mexican restaurant in Greenville, SC, was trafficking drugs for cartels. Kilos of meth, cocaine and heroin were seized in the bust and 34 people are charged.(SC Attorney General's Office)

We’re told the investigation estimates the ring accounted for more than a ton of meth and the group was found to have ties to the cartel.

The hearing was originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 24 but has been tentatively rescheduled for Thursday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says

