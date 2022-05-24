SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Shooter who caused Texas school lockdown in custody

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb...
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a shooter who prompted a lockdown at an elementary school has been taken into custody.

The Uvalde Police Department said the person was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said an active shooter had been reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road just...
5 wounded, others cut by shattered glass in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Sofia MacFarlane did not return home from home last Tuesday, Goose Creek Police said.
Police search for missing Goose Creek girl
Around 1:45 p.m., police were called to the Economy Inn on 5020 Rivers Ave. for a deceased man...
Homicide victim found at North Charleston hotel
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
A severe thunderstorm watch for a number of Lowcountry counties has ended. The watch affected...
Severe thunderstorm watch ends for Lowcountry counties

Latest News

Investigators in Cullman County are trying to figure out how and why a woman was killed by her...
Woman killed by multiple dogs after they escape from neighbor’s yard, police say
FILE - Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters at...
Ex-Trump press secretary Sanders bids for Arkansas governor
The crash was reported just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on the upslope to the Don Holt Bridge. All...
I-526 lanes reopen after crash near Don Holt Bridge
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
GOP intervenes in favor of Oz in 11th-hour Pa. Senate race ballot lawsuit