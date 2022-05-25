Academic Magnet alum Andrew Novak Qualifies For 2022 U.S. Open

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Wofford College men’s golf alum Andrew Novak ‘17 earned a spot in the 2022 U.S. Open during the Monday, May 23 qualifying event in Dallas, Texas. This will be the first major tournament for Novak, who earned his PGA Tour card in 2021.

In the event, there were 98 participants for 13 qualifying spots. Novak had a 65 in his first round at Lakewood Country Club and added a 67 at Royal Oaks Country Club for a -10 on the 36 holes to finish fifth among those competing. Dallas was one of the larger fields because of the PGA Tour event at Colonial this week. The other nine qualifiers will be June 6, the Monday before U.S. Open week.

The 122nd U.S. Open will be held at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., June 16-19.

In his first full season on the PGA Tour, Novak is currently 149th in the FedEx Cup rankings. His best result came at the Corales Puntacana Championship where he was tied for 11th. He has made eight cuts this season, including at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

During his time at Wofford, Novak was a three-time All-Southern Conference selection and two-time NCAA regional individual qualifier, while also being named the 2017 Southern Conference Player of the Year with a 71.19 stroke average his senior season. Additionally, he was a two-time PING All-Region (East) Team selection, as he finished his career with a 72.23 stroke average through 128 rounds, an all-time round low of 65 (tied for second-best in program history) and 23 top-10 finishes.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.