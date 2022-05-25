Coroner identifies victim found at North Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 47-year-old man who was discovered at North Charleston hotel Monday afternoon.

Koshun Hightower from the Charleston area died at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The North Charleston Police Department was called to the Economy Inn on 5020 Rivers Ave. around 1:45 p.m. Monday for a deceased man inside one of the rooms.

“The case is being investigated as a homicide,” North Charleston police officials said.

