Cougars Equal Program Record with 14 CAA Postseason Awards

RICHMOND, Va. --- William Privette was named the CAA Pitcher of the Year, Tyler Sorrentino garnered Co-Rookie of the Year honors and head coach Chad Holbrook was honored as the CAA Coach of the Year to headline a record-tying 14 CAA postseason selections for the College of Charleston baseball program on Tuesday.

Charleston equaled its single-season record, set in 2015, with a league-leading 14 total conference postseason awards. The Cougars collected three of the five major awards while placing three players on the All-CAA First Team and five on the All-CAA Second Team in addition to one All-CAA Honorable Mention selection and two CAA All-Rookie honorees.

Privette was joined on the All-CAA First Team by junior catcher JT Marr and junior Ty Good. Cam Dean, Joseph Mershon, Sam Cochrane, Trotter Harlan and Sorrentino each earned a spot on the All-CAA Second Team while graduate student Reed Parris collected All-CAA Honorable Mention accolades. Sorrentino and fellow freshmen Daniel Brooks both garnered CAA All-Rookie recognition.

Privette became the second player in school history to earn CAA Pitcher of the Year accolades joining 2015 honoree and current Kansas City Royal Taylor Clarke. The 6-foot-6 right-hander has delivered one of the most dominant seasons in both conference and program history thus far, entering the postseason leading the league and the nation in earned run average (0.95) and hits allowed per nine innings (4.89). Privette also ranks second nationally in WHIP (0.81) while pacing the CAA and ranking ninth in the nation with 12 saves – 10 of which have come in outings spanning at least two innings. His 12 saves are tied for fifth on the school’s single-season list. He ranks third in the CAA with 77 strikeouts in 57 innings of work averaging more than 12 K’s per nine frames.

Sorrentino is the second player in program history to be named CAA Rookie of the Year and the first since current Minnesota Twin Bailey Ober earned the honor in 2014, sharing the honor with Elon’s Shea Sprague. The West Essex, N.J. native has made an immediate impact in his first season at the collegiate level starting all but one game in the leadoff spot while batting .292 with 45 runs scored, eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 31 RBI. Sorrentino has showcased game-breaking speed with 13 stolen bases in 15 opportunities while equaling the Cougars’ freshman record with his four three-baggers. He led the Cougars with a .330 batting average in league play while driving in 19 runs in 24 games.

Holbrook is the second skipper in school history to be named CAA Coach of the Year honors joining current Clemson head coach Monte Lee who earned the honor in 2015. For Holbrook, he earns his first-career Coach of the Year accolades after guiding the Cougars to a 36-17 overall record and a 19-5 mark in CAA play to win the league’s regular season title by four games. He owns a career record of 347-190 (.646) including a 147-84 mark in five seasons at CofC.

Marr has been a steady force in the Cougars’ lineup since his arrival from Florence-Darlington Tech, leading the team in batting average (.310), hits (66), triples (4), home runs (7) and slugging percentage while ranking second in RBI (40). The Fort Mill, S.C. native hit the ground running reaching base safely in each of his first 24 games as a Cougar and sparked Charleston to an 8-4 upset of then-No. 2 Texas with a first-inning grand slam. Marr is a semifinalist for the prestigious Buster Posey National Catcher of the Year award and enters the postseason sporting a .995 fielding percentage in nearly 400 chances.

Good collects his first career postseason accolades from the CAA earning a spot on the All-CAA First Team after compiling a 10-4 record with a 3.43 ERA in 16 appearances and 14 starts during the regular season. The Rock Hill, S.C. native enters the postseason tied for second in the nation with his 10 victories and is tied for the CAA-leading with 83 strikeouts in 78.2 innings of work. He has surrendered only 55 hits thus far holding opponents to a .199 batting average. Good has totaled seven quality starts this season while fanning at least seven batters in six starts.

Dean has enjoyed a breakout season this spring to earn his first All-CAA recognition with a spot on the second team. The Surfside Beach, S.C. native batted .304 with 11 doubles, one triple, one home run and 27 RBI during the regular season while leading the team with a .353 average with runners in scoring position. Dean thrived during league play ranking second on the team with a .329 batting average against CAA opponents to go along with seven doubles and 13 RBI.

Mershon collects his second straight All-CAA Second Team honors after batting .289 with 43 runs scored, four home runs and 26 RBI during the regular season. The Taylors, S.C. native drew 35 walks and was plunked 12 times while pacing the Cougars with a .455 on-base percentage. He has been red-hot over the final six weeks of the regular season raising his season batting average more than 50 points while ending league play with an even .500 on-base percentage against conference opponents.

Cochrane has put together a stellar season after transferring from Division II Eckerd College last fall batting .304 with 10 doubles, four triples, two home runs and 36 RBI in 48 games to earn a spot on the All-CAA Second Team. The Ocala, Fla. native was named CAA Player of the Week on March 21 after leading the Cougars to a win against Texas and a series victory over East Carolina. He settled into a groove during conference play batting .311 with five doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 RBI in 24 games against CAA opposition.

Harlan earns his first career postseason accolades with a spot on the All-CAA Second Team after putting together a stellar season batting .299 with 34 runs scored while leading the team with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 44 RBI. The Fountain Inn, S.C. native drew a team-high 36 walks and swiped 17 bags in 19 opportunities while ranking second on the squad with a .413 on-base percentage. Harlan delivered a dominant performance in league play batting .311 with six doubles, five home runs and 27 RBI in 23 games played while not making an error in the field.

Parris filled a key role as the Cougars’ primary set-up man in his first season at The College after transferring from Division II Mount Olive. The Kinston, N.C. native compiled a 6-0 record with a 2.40 ERA in 24 appearances and two starts fanning 45 batters in 45 innings of work. A two-time All-Region selection at Mount Olive, Parris posted a 2-0 record with a 2.55 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17.2 innings during league play to earn All-CAA Honorable Mention accolades.

Brooks collects CAA All-Rookie honors after compiling a 2-2 record with a 4.87 ERA while striking out 55 batters in 44.1 innings of work over 10 starts. The Mount Pleasant native held opponents to a .221 batting average and 36 hits on the season. He delivered perhaps his best outing of the year on the season’s second weekend striking out a season-high 11 batters against Siena in his first of two quality starts.

2022 All-CAA Baseball Postseason Honors

FIRST TEAM

Player, School Pos. Cl. Hometown/High School

JT Marr, Charleston C Jr. Fort Mill, S.C./Fort Mill

Brooks Baldwin, UNCW IF Jr. Whiteville, N.C./Whiteville

Joey Loynd, Delaware IF So. Doylestown, Pa./Central Bucks South

Taber Mongero, UNCW IF Jr. St. Simons Island, Ga./North Hall

Cole Ragone, William & Mary IF Sr. Richmond, Va./Collegiate

Ben Williamson, William & Mary IF Jr. Chantilly, Va./Freedom

Ethan Baucom, UNCW OF Gr. Rockingham, N.C./Richmond Senior

Alex Iadisernia, Elon OF So. Jackson, N.J./Jackson Memorial

Brian Morrell, Hofstra OF Sr. Shoreham, N.Y./Shoreham‐Wading

Matt Thomas, William & Mary OF Sr. Lovettsville, Va./Lake Braddock

Travis Reifsnider, James Madison UT Jr. Richmond, Va./Collegiate

Ryan Dooley, James Madison DH Fr. Reston, Va./South Lakes

Brad Camarda, Hofstra SP Sr. Dix Hills, N.Y./Half Hollow Hills West

Ty Good, Charleston SP Jr. Rock Hill, S.C./South Pointe

RJ Sales, UNCW SP Fr. Pinehurst, N.C./Pinecrest

Shea Sprague, Elon SP Fr. Hanover, Mass./Boston College HS

Michael O’Hanlon, Hofstra RP So. Glendale, N.Y./Xavierian

William Privette, Charleston RP So. Chapin, S.C./Chapin

2022 BILL BROOKS CAA PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brooks Baldwin, 2B, UNCW

2022 CAA PITCHER OF THE YEAR: William Privette, RHP, Charleston

2022 CAA DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ben Williamson, SS/3B, William & Mary

2022 CAA CO‐ROOKIES OF THE YEAR: Tyler Sorrentino, OF, Charleston and Shea Sprague, LHP, Elon

2022 CAA COACH OF THE YEAR: Chad Holbrook, Charleston

SECOND TEAM

Player, School Pos. Cl. Hometown/High School

Kevin Bruggeman, Hofstra C Jr. Trumbull, Conn./Trumbull

Joseph Carpenter, Delaware IF Jr. Cornwall, Pa./Cedar Crest

Trevon Dabney, James Madison IF Jr. Douglassville, Pa./Berks Catholic

Cam Dean, Charleston IF Sr. Surfside Beach, S.C./St. James

Jack McLaughlin, Towson IF Sr. Golden, Colo./Golden

Kyle Novak, James Madison IF Jr. Oakton, Va./James Madison

Joseph Mershon, Charleston IF Jr. Taylors, S.C./Eastside

Sam Cochrane, Charleston OF Gr. Ocala, Fla./Belleview

Chase DeLauter, James Madison OF So. Martinsburg, W.Va./Hedgesville

Trotter Harlan, Charleston OF Jr. Fountain Inn, S.C./Hillcrest

Tyler Sorrentino, Charleston OF Fr. West Essex, N.J./West Essex

Jack Cone, William & Mary UT Sr. Fairfax Station, Va./South County

Chris Thorburn, UNCW DH Jr. Raleigh, N.C./Cardinal Gibbons

Brian Edgington, Elon SP Sr. Hatboro, Pa./Hatboro‐Horsham

Liam McDonnell, James Madison SP Sr. Oak Hill, Va./Paul VI

Wyatt Scotti, Northeastern SP So. Barnstable, Mass./St. Mark’s

Carter Lovasz, William & Mary RP Fr. Midlothian, Va./Midlothian

Ben Simon, Elon RP So. East Windsor, N.J./Hightstown

HONORABLE MENTION: Matt Suggs, C, UNCW; JJ Freeman, IF, Delaware; Ryan Morash, IF, Hofstra; Joe Delossantos, OF, William & Mary; Elijah Dickerson, OF, Towson; Dominic Ragazzo, OF, Delaware; Jake Liberatore, UT, Hofstra; Luke

Stephenson, DH, Elon; Eric Yost, SP, Northeastern; Jordy Allard, RP, Northeastern; Hunter Hodges, RP, UNCW; Reed Parris, RP, Charleston

CAA ALL‐ROOKIE TEAM

Player, School Pos. Cl. Hometown/High School

Daniel Brooks Charleston SP Fr. Mt. Pleasant, S.C./Bishop England

Ryan Dooley, James Madison DH Fr. Reston, Va./South Lakes

Charlie Granatell, Elon OF Fr. Franklin Lakes, N.J./Don Bosco Prep

Carter Lovasz, William & Mary RP Fr. Midlothian, Va./Midlothian

Cyle Phelan, UNCW SP Fr. Fuquay‐Varina, N.C./Fuquay‐Varina

RJ Sales, UNCW SP Fr. Pinehurst, N.C./Pinecrest

Mike Sirota, Northeastern OF Fr. Broad Channel, N.Y./The Gunnery

Tyler Sorrentino, Charleston OF Fr. West Essex, N.J./West Essex

Shea Sprague, Elon SP Fr. Hanover, Mass./Boston College HS

Fenwick Trimble, James Madison OF Fr. Virginia Beach, Va./Cox

