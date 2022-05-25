SC Lottery
Crews extinguish fire at Krispy Kreme on Savannah Highway

The Charleston Fire Department says dispatch received the call just after midnight Wednesday morning for a report of a fire at the Krispy Kreme on Savannah Highway.(Charleston Fire Department)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews were dispatched to a restaurant fire on Savannah Highway Wednesday morning.

The Charleston Fire Department says dispatch received the call just after midnight Wednesday morning for a report of a fire at the Krispy Kreme on Savannah Highway.

Officials say crews arrived to find smoke venting from the building. Crews were able to enter the building, which was unoccupied at the time, and contain a fire at a fryer unit.

Firefighters say no injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation by the fire marshal division.

Crews with the Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments responded along with Charleston County EMS and the Charleston Police Department.

The building will remain closed while repairs are made.

