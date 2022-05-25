CSU’s Harris, Waldschmidt and Raj recognized among Big South Baseball annual award recipients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BigSouthSports.com) - Charleston Southern’s Hayden Harris, Ryan Waldschmidt and Krishna Raj were recognized among the Big South’s annual baseball award winners as the conference office announced the postseason accolades on Tuesday afternoon.

Harris earned recognition on the All-Conference’s Second Team as an outfielder, while Waldschmidt was recognized on the conference’s All-Freshman team and Raj was recognized on the conference’s All-Academic team as voted on by the Big South head coaches and sports information staff.

Hayden Harris was a mainstay in the Charleston Southern lineup this season, leading the way in average as his .336 was good enough for a top-5 finish in the league. The outfielder ran off a streak of 19-stright games recording a hit, 10 of those games recording multiple hits. Harris finished with 10 doubles and six home runs to add to his high average, showing he would hit for average and power throughout the year.

Ryan Waldschmidt took no time at all adjusting to the college game, having a career year as a true freshman for Charleston Southern. Waldschmidt hit .323 with a 1.080 OPS in 43 starts, hitting nine home runs and four doubles to add to his 41 runs scored. Waldschmidt spent most of the year ranked in the top-5 in the nation in OB%, finishing the year at .497. It wasn’t just the bat that shined for Waldschmidt, as the freshman also swiped 17 bags in 21 attempts to prove that he could do it all.

Krishna Raj started his career as a starter at CSU but spent most of the season this year in the bullpen as the ninth inning guy, running it up in the mid 90s with a plus breaking ball. Raj’s 3.08 earned run average was the best on the CSU staff as well as his 1.44 WHIP. In 17 appearances, Raj collected two wins and three saves, leaving opponents hitting just .213 against him.

Campbell’s Zach Neto earned Big South Player of the Year recognition, while the Camels also sported the starting pitcher of the year and Scholar-Athlete of the year in Thomas Harrington. USC Upstate’s Noah Sullivan was named the Big South’s Freshman of the Year, while Campbell’s Justin Haire was named Coach of the Year.

