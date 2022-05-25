SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CSU’s Harris, Waldschmidt and Raj recognized among Big South Baseball annual award recipients

Charleston Southern baseball
Charleston Southern baseball(Live 5 News)
By CSU Athletics
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BigSouthSports.com) - Charleston Southern’s Hayden Harris, Ryan Waldschmidt and Krishna Raj were recognized among the Big South’s annual baseball award winners as the conference office announced the postseason accolades on Tuesday afternoon.

Harris earned recognition on the All-Conference’s Second Team as an outfielder, while Waldschmidt was recognized on the conference’s All-Freshman team and Raj was recognized on the conference’s All-Academic team as voted on by the Big South head coaches and sports information staff.

Hayden Harris was a mainstay in the Charleston Southern lineup this season, leading the way in average as his .336 was good enough for a top-5 finish in the league. The outfielder ran off a streak of 19-stright games recording a hit, 10 of those games recording multiple hits. Harris finished with 10 doubles and six home runs to add to his high average, showing he would hit for average and power throughout the year.

Ryan Waldschmidt took no time at all adjusting to the college game, having a career year as a true freshman for Charleston Southern. Waldschmidt hit .323 with a 1.080 OPS in 43 starts, hitting nine home runs and four doubles to add to his 41 runs scored. Waldschmidt spent most of the year ranked in the top-5 in the nation in OB%, finishing the year at .497. It wasn’t just the bat that shined for Waldschmidt, as the freshman also swiped 17 bags in 21 attempts to prove that he could do it all.

Krishna Raj started his career as a starter at CSU but spent most of the season this year in the bullpen as the ninth inning guy, running it up in the mid 90s with a plus breaking ball. Raj’s 3.08 earned run average was the best on the CSU staff as well as his 1.44 WHIP. In 17 appearances, Raj collected two wins and three saves, leaving opponents hitting just .213 against him.

Campbell’s Zach Neto earned Big South Player of the Year recognition, while the Camels also sported the starting pitcher of the year and Scholar-Athlete of the year in Thomas Harrington. USC Upstate’s Noah Sullivan was named the Big South’s Freshman of the Year, while Campbell’s Justin Haire was named Coach of the Year.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road just...
5 wounded, others cut by shattered glass in early-morning North Charleston shooting
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Texas school shooting kills 19 children, 2 adults
Goose Creek Police confirmed Tuesday afternoon they have located a 16-year-old girl a week...
Police find missing Goose Creek girl
Around 1:45 p.m., police were called to the Economy Inn on 5020 Rivers Ave. for a deceased man...
Homicide victim found at North Charleston hotel
Keturah Adkinson says she and her 12-year-old daughter were the victims of a carjacking as she...
Ladson carjacking at gunpoint leaves mother and daughter in shock

Latest News

golf MGN generic
Academic Magnet alum Andrew Novak Qualifies For 2022 U.S. Open
VanScoter Tabbed SBC Pitcher of the Year; Four Chants Earn All-Sun Belt Honors
Gamecocks’ Belk, Braswell Earn All-SEC Honors
VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
RiverDogs’ Vernon Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week